Pupils at the King’s School showed “remarkable commitment” to achieve “terrific” GCSE results this year.

Following from some superb A-level results last week, Year 11 students at the King’s School on Brook Street, Grantham, achieved impressive GCSE results, with 97 per cent getting 5 or more strong passes (Grade 5) including English and Mathematics.

Headmaster Simon Pickett said: “I am delighted for the students and very proud of them.

Kings School pupils celebrate getting their GCSE results. (58876475)

“Not only have they worked extremely hard and shown remarkable commitment but many of our students have exceeded our expectations. The overall results are terrific and are testament to the dedication of both students and staff.

“Once again, the staff and students have done themselves, their families and the school proud. I am really pleased for the students and with the school’s consistently strong performance.

“The boys and their families should be elated and I know that I and the staff are delighted with their efforts and wish them all the best.”

From left: Jason Zhuo, Jack Pemberton, Zac Reeves. (58876320)

Reuben Staines was pleased with his results, and will be staying on at the school to study Economics, Finance, Business and DT.

Oliver Beard achieved Grade 9s across the board, and said he was “very pleased” with his results. He will study Economics, French, Physics, Maths and Further Maths next year at King’s.

Michael Grace also received a Grade 9 in every subject, and plans to study Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Geography at A-level, and said that he expects to have “a full plate of it” next year.

Monty Weaver and Max Whitney. (58876478)

Oliver Beard. (58876326)

Jack Orne. (58876469)

Ben Wilson. (58876034)

Michael Grace. (58876323)

Daniel Warner. (58876472)

Reuben Staines. (58876037)

Ben Rogers. (58876040)

Benjamin Taylor. (58876481)

