Pride night to be held at Sir Isaac Newton Pub in Grantham
A pride night to support the LGBTQ+ community is set to be held in a Grantham pub next month.
The Sir Isaac Newton Pub on Grantham High Street will host a Pride event, raising money for the mental health charity MindOut, that supports the LGBTQ+ community.
Taking place on Saturday September 18, the event will host Vivian Twist, a drag queen from Chesterfield, as well as offering games, glitter and glow bands.
The doors open at 7.00pm, with the event running from 8.00pm until 1.00am.
With free bubbly offered on entry and a cocktail bar downstairs, early tickets cost £7.50, while entry on the door will cost £9.00.
Tickets can be purchased in the Sir Isaac Newton pub prior to the event, which will be held in the function room.
To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/pride/535326051018657/