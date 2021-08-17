A pride night to support the LGBTQ+ community is set to be held in a Grantham pub next month.

The Sir Isaac Newton Pub on Grantham High Street will host a Pride event, raising money for the mental health charity MindOut, that supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Taking place on Saturday September 18, the event will host Vivian Twist, a drag queen from Chesterfield, as well as offering games, glitter and glow bands.

The Sir Isaac Newton pub. Credit: Google Streetview (50303372)

The doors open at 7.00pm, with the event running from 8.00pm until 1.00am.

With free bubbly offered on entry and a cocktail bar downstairs, early tickets cost £7.50, while entry on the door will cost £9.00.

Tickets can be purchased in the Sir Isaac Newton pub prior to the event, which will be held in the function room.

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/pride/535326051018657/