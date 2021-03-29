Local Priest Jonnie Parkin has been appointed as Canon Missioner at Bristol Cathedral.

Father Jonnie, as he is known by students and staff at West Grantham Academy where he is Academy Chaplain, came to Grantham in 2018 with his wife Mel, who is curate at St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, and St John’s, Manthorpe.

During that time Fr Jonnie has been working as an interim minister supporting local churches in their ministry. This has included school chaplaincy work in Earlesfield, supporting the Parish of the Trinity, and covering clergy vacancies in other parishes.

More recently he has also spent time responding to the pandemic, volunteering as an NHS community responder and at the vaccine centre at The Meres Leisure Centre.

Fr Jonnie will be taking up a new role which has been shaped to help Bristol Cathedral grow.

The Canon Missioner will focus much of his time on children and young people, particularly in the two schools linked to the Cathedral; Bristol Cathedral Choir School and Cathedral Primary School. Jonnie will also help the adult congregation to grow in their discipleship as the Cathedral community seeks to live 'more Jesus-shaped lives'.

Fr Jonnie told the Journal: "I am really excited to be joining the Cathedral and Diocese of Bristol. When the Dean of Bristol offered me the job, I did check she had the right phone number! Bristol is a wonderful vibrant city with a passion for social justice and environmental protection, causes close to my own heart.

"I have enjoyed my time in Grantham, supporting local churches as they reach out to the communities around them, and working with the staff and students at West Grantham Academy, whom I will miss deeply. I am really looking forward to helping Bristol Cathedral build its connections with local schools and families, and helping the congregation grow in faith and numbers."

Fr Jonnie was born in Milton Keynes, and grew up in Lincolnshire. He has three adult children, two school aged children, four grandchildren and a 'lively' cockapoo.

The Very Rev Dr Mandy Ford, Dean of Bristol said: “This is an exciting appointment to support the mission and ministry of the Cathedral in new and innovative ways. Jonnie brings huge experience of chaplaincy, new forms of worship, and building community to this role. He has an infectious joy in the gospel and concern for social justice that can really inspire young people. We very much look forward to welcoming him to the team.”

The Rt Revd Vivienne Faull, Bishop of Bristol said: “I am delighted that Jonnie will be joining the Diocese of Bristol and look forward to the impact that he will undoubtedly have on the life and mission of the Cathedral.”

Fr Jonnie and Mel will leave Grantham this Summer. Fr Jonnie will be installed in the Cathedral during Choral Evensong on Sunday, August 22.