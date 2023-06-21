A primary academy and its preschool has received a “prestigious” award.

Leadenham Academy and Little Acorns Preschool has been awarded Early Years Team of the Year, under the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Matthew Nicholson, headteacher of the academy, is “buzzing with excitement” at the news.

Leadenham Primary Academy and Little Acorns Preschool.

He said: “This prestigious recognition has shone a spotlight on our teamwork and collaboration, highlighting our unwavering commitment to providing the best start for our youngest learners.

“The award acknowledges the collective efforts of all staff members across the school, emphasising the invaluable partnership between Leadenham Academy and Little Acorns Preschool staff as one team.

“The award serves as a powerful affirmation of our dedication to excellence and our shared goal of offering an outstanding educational experience.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards celebrate the impact of education across the UK.