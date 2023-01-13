A primary academy has shared its exciting plans for a new outdoor learning area.

Reception pupils who will be joining the Little Gonerby Church of England Primary Academy in September 2023 can look forward to a new learning area dedicated to early years.

The area will feature different learning zones including a builder's yard, activity blocks, sandpit and also a stream and cobble beach.

Plans for the new outdoor area. (61837767)

John Slater, acting headteacher, said: “There are so many benefits of learning and playing outdoors, from supporting the health and wellbeing of our pupils to encouraging them to explore the world around them.

“We’re really looking forward to opening these wonderful new facilities and can’t wait to see the children enjoying all the benefits they bring.”

Pupils will also have access to a new outdoor stage as well as further outdoor open spaces, encouraging creative and imaginative learning through play.

The project, supported by Infinity Academies Trust, will be built soon with plans to open it in September 2023.

The school recently celebrated news it would become a primary school in autumn.

Gavin Booth, CEO of Infinity Academies Trust, said: “This is an exciting time to be part of the Little Gonerby family, there are lots of fantastic developments taking place here, which will all benefit and enrich pupils’ learning.

“From the outdoor learning area and other investments in the facilities, to the opportunity to welcome pupils throughout their primary school journey with us – there is so much to celebrate and look forward to."

To find out more about the school, call 01476 564112.