Leadenham Primary Academy asks people to add to ‘Leadeny’ the snake to help him grow over summer
Published: 11:00, 03 August 2023
A primary academy is asking people to paint a stone to add to its playground snake over the summer.
Leadenham Primary Academy has displayed a poster outside its school asking people to add a stone to the tail of Leadeny the snake.
On the poster, it said: “My name is Leadeny and I am Leadenham CE Academy’s playground snake.
“Please design a stone to add to my tail to see how long I can grow over the summer.”
Carla Quintana, whose two daughters attend the academy, said this was a “great idea”.
She added: “I think it’s a lovely initiative by a local school to get creative, have some fun and get the community together.”