A primary academy is asking people to paint a stone to add to its playground snake over the summer.

Leadenham Primary Academy has displayed a poster outside its school asking people to add a stone to the tail of Leadeny the snake.

On the poster, it said: “My name is Leadeny and I am Leadenham CE Academy’s playground snake.

Bella Bond adds her creation to the Leadenham Primary Academy snake.

“Please design a stone to add to my tail to see how long I can grow over the summer.”

Bella Bond adds her creation to the Leadenham Primary Academy snake.

Carla Quintana, whose two daughters attend the academy, said this was a “great idea”.

Leadeny the snake.

She added: “I think it’s a lovely initiative by a local school to get creative, have some fun and get the community together.”