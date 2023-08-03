Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Leadenham Primary Academy asks people to add to ‘Leadeny’ the snake to help him grow over summer

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 03 August 2023

A primary academy is asking people to paint a stone to add to its playground snake over the summer.

Leadenham Primary Academy has displayed a poster outside its school asking people to add a stone to the tail of Leadeny the snake.

On the poster, it said: “My name is Leadeny and I am Leadenham CE Academy’s playground snake.

Bella Bond adds her creation to the Leadenham Primary Academy snake.
Bella Bond adds her creation to the Leadenham Primary Academy snake.

“Please design a stone to add to my tail to see how long I can grow over the summer.”

Bella Bond adds her creation to the Leadenham Primary Academy snake.
Bella Bond adds her creation to the Leadenham Primary Academy snake.

Carla Quintana, whose two daughters attend the academy, said this was a “great idea”.

Leadeny the snake.
Leadeny the snake.

She added: “I think it’s a lovely initiative by a local school to get creative, have some fun and get the community together.”

Grantham Human Interest Quirky Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE