A primary school is celebrating its “superb” inspection grade.

Little Gonerby Church of England Primary Academy has been graded ‘good’ in all categories, with the exception of Early Years provision being graded as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Headteacher Joe Hawkins said: “This superb result is testament to the tireless work and dedication of our staff, parents and carers and, of course, our wonderful pupils who make us all so proud every day.

“While any Ofsted result doesn’t define us as a school, it is incredibly rewarding to see the fruits of our hard work reflected in the report, particularly when concerning our pupils’ positive attitudes to learning and general wellbeing.

“Creating an inclusive, happy school where everyone can flourish is our continued goal and we are pleased that this report evidences the many ways in which we achieve that.”

The report said there was an “ambition” that “pupils will achieve well” and pupils were “happy, safe and proud” of the school.

The school created a “broad and ambitious” curriculum and that teachers had a “good subject knowledge” that allowed them to deliver the curriculum well.

It also said that children with SEND were supported well through “precise and regular checks on their learning”, which made sure pupils were reaching their “full potential”.

For its Early Years provision, it said children made a “very strong and secure start” in Early Years and the curriculum was “well sequenced”.

To improve, it said some pupils were “regularly absent” which meant some did not “benefit fully from the good quality of education and wider experiences”.

The report said the school should “ensure those pupils who require it receive the support they need so that they attend regularly”.

Due to recent leadership changes, it also said that in some subjects that the curriculum was not always “thoroughly checked” and the school should ensure that there is a “clear understanding” of which parts needed further development.

Little Gonerby Primary Academy was inspected on September 26 and 27.