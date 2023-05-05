A primary academy enjoyed a sunny afternoon of activities last weekend to celebrate the coronation.

Schoolchildren from West Grantham Church of England Primary Academy and their families enjoyed a host of activities at its school site on Dysart Road on Saturday, April 29.

Alongside celebrating King Charles III’s coronation tomorrow (Saturday), the aim of the event was to bring together the school as a community by offering an afternoon of traditional fun and games.

The West Grantham Academy held a celebration event for the coronation.

Natalie Smyth, headteacher of the school, said: “It has been a sensational family event and we are looking forward to our next community event in school.

“We are very grateful to all our families who came and supported us."

Activities on offer for visitors included a bouncy castle, face-painting, a coconut shy, beat the goalie, tombola, pin the crown on the king and fancy dress.

The most popular activity was throwing wet sponges at the teachers in the stocks.