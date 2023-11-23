A primary academy is celebrating the “fantastic achievement” of its recent Ofsted grade.

West Grantham Primary Academy has been rated ‘good’ in all areas following an inspection on October 10 and 11.

The report said that the school “serves its community well” and had “high expectations of all pupils”.

West Grantham Primary Academy celebrates its 'good' grade from Ofsted.

Headteacher Natallie Smyth said: “The inspectors said in the report that ‘the community now has a school to be proud of’.

“This fantastic achievement can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils, governors, the SNMAT (Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Multi Academy Trust) and our wider school community.

“I am incredibly proud.

“I’d especially like to thank Anna Martin (executive principal), who has supported our school throughout what has been a transformative period.

“We are about to embark on an exciting new era at the school from January 2024, the whole school will come together on one site at Trent Road for the first time in our history.

“What an exciting time it is to be a part of this fantastic school’s journey, well done everyone!”

Inspectors said the curriculum was “ambitious” and that there were “planned opportunities to enrich pupils’ knowledge”.

It also said that provision for SEND pupils was improving.

The reading curriculum was praised for being “well planned and sequenced” and it was taught “considerably well”.

It was also said the school governors show “great commitment” and they have “championed the school”.

To improve, inspectors said curriculum targets for SEND pupils were sometimes too “vague” and it is not always “adapted as well as is needed”.

The report said the school must ensure the targets for SEND pupils were “clear” and they receive a “well planned and sequenced curriculum”.

It also said that some pupils enter the school with “complex speech and language needs” and that the school should ensure that the “reading curriculum supports pupils to quickly acquire the knowledge and skills with confidence and accuracy by the end of Year 1”.