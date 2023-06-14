A primary academy is “delighted” to receive over £200,000 in funding for a fire safety project.

Little Gonerby CoE Primary Academy has received £225,000 from Eddisons, a property consultant, for fire safety works.

This funding is a portion of the £960,000 Eddisons has granted to other Lincolnshire schools under the Infinity Academies Trust, which oversees Little Gonerby.

A Google Maps street view of Little Gonerby Primary Academy

Long Bennington CoE Academy, which will become part of the trust in September, has also received funding for a fire safety door replacement.

Gavin Booth, CEO of the trust, said: “There is no denying that money is tight for all schools at the moment.

“That is why our trust does all that we can to ensure that we are accessing the government funding that is available to help our schools be places where children can flourish.

“As a result, I am delighted that schools in our trust secured six of the 11 grants that have been awarded through the Department for Education’s (DfE) Condition Improvement Fund in Lincolnshire.

“While the money has to be used for very specific projects linked to the fabric of our school buildings, such as roofs and fire doors, the grants help free up resources for further investment in classroom learning.

“In addition, we are also close to completing a second project where every school in the trust will have LED lighting from September 2023.

“Not only is this an important step to help us limit our carbon emissions, but it will also reduce our annual energy costs.

“Collectively, we have secured over £2.5 million of funding in just over 12 months – helping to ensure the long term future and success of the schools we are so proud to support.”

Eddisons acquired the funding as part of the latest round of the government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF), funding provided for the upkeep of school buildings.

In total, the Department for Education received funding requests for over 3,000 projects this year, with 1,033 projects across 859 academies being allocated a share of £456m.

Ian Harrington, head of Eddisons specialist education team, said: “This is another year of fantastic results for both our clients and the team.

“However, the success also highlights once again the fact that education is one of the more poorly funded sectors, with 2,000 projects unsuccessful in their bids in this round of funding alone.

“The CIF bidding procedure is highly complex and Eddisons’ education team have built up huge knowledge and experience over the years to help deliver successful bids and projects that make a real difference to schools and to the people who study and work in them.”

The successful projects will all get underway shortly and will be project managed by Eddisons.