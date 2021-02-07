A Grantham primary school has forged a new partnership with a school in Lebanon as part of a unique global learning programme.

Poplar Farm Primary School, off Barrowby Road, is working alongside Maroub Elementary Public School in Tyre, Lebanon, to exchange insights and ideas on how to improve teaching and global learning in their schools.

Connecting Classrooms is run in more than 30 countries by the British Council in partnership with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). It works with schools across the globe to help young people develop the knowledge, skills and attitudes to make a positive contribution to the world.

Poplar Farm School are working alongside a school in Lebanon. (44185745)

Poplar Farm is taking part in the programme as part of a cluster of schools and will be working with their counterparts in Lebanon on a project about climate change.

Kate Hodson, headteacher at Poplar Farm, said: “We have already enjoyed some shared projects together. The funding will enable us to strengthen our partnership and share skills and knowledge from both schools.

“I believe it is important for children to learn about global issues through first-hand meaningful experiences.”

The programme will also enable teachers from Poplar Farm to take part in an exchange visit to share teaching ideas first-hand.

Mona Shehadah, headteacher at Maroub Elementary, added: “We are looking forward to sharing experiences in new fruitful projects with the lovely pupils from Poplar Farm.”