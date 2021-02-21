Youngsters at two village primary schools have been immersing themselves in nature.

Pupils at Harlaxton Primary School and Denton Primary School were encouraged to spend time away from their screens and remote learning as part of the BBC’s Big Schools Winterwatch Day.

Pupils, both at home and keyworker children in school, were able to watch the BBC’s Winterwatch Live Lesson, before school provided all pupils with a bird house to decorate, materials and instructions to make bird food to leave in their gardens.

Winter Watch day at Harlaxton Primary School.

They were also given card to create a nature-inspired greetings card for a person in the local community who may be isolated and living alone.

Sheridan Edwards, headteacher at both primary schools, was impressed with the efforts the children and their families put into exploring their local areas.

She said: “Winter Watch Day was an opportunity for the children to come away from their remote learning at home and spend time in nature.

“The children and staff really enjoyed the day, enjoying activities away from screens and exploring their outside areas in our local community.

“ It also incorporated our Christian vision - Together We Can - which is all about working together in and out of school. It is something we actively promote in school.”