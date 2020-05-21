Green-fingered pupils at a Grantham primary school have been awarded a prestigious award for their green activities.

Youngsters at Poplar Farm Primary School on Helmsley Road, have received a platinum award by the Woodland Trust for getting involved in green activities including tree planting, visiting a local woodland, reducing carbon emissions and being a woodland ambassador.

The Green Tree Schools initiative, which has seen more than 12,000 schools sign up since it was launched in 2008, offers the opportunity to bring the great outdoors, wildlife and green issues into the classroom.