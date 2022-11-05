The headteacher of Caythorpe Primary School feels "completely thrilled" after the school won an award for its efforts towards promoting sports within the school.

The school was awarded the Active School Award at the Lincolnshire Sport and Physical Activity Awards on Thursday, November 3.

Helen Hunt, headteacher of the school, said: "We are absolutely ecstatic. It was such a surprise as I know a lot of schools work hard to make sure children are active and involved in sports, as well as have links to sports outside school and further in their lives.

Representatives from Caythorpe Primary School collecting the award. Credit: Ellie Pocock (60441035)

"I think what made us stand out was our work with special needs children and involving everyone in sports.

"We also encourage parents to promote active travel as well and encourage our whole community to be active."

Helen described the ceremony as "Oscar like", as the red carpet was laid out for guests.

She added: "It was a formal ceremony but to hear so many inspiring stories from across Lincolnshire such as volunteers, communities and work places that make things available for their staff."

The school has also worked with the Carres Grammar School Outreach, based in Sleaford, who they would like to thank.

Caythorpe Primary School buys into the outreach's service which helps towards it being active and gives children the chance to head down to events at the grammar school.