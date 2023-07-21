A village primary school has bid farewell to a local vicar.

Reverend Stuart Hadley, who has attended to the Barkston and Syston community for many years, is due to retire at the end of July.

Staff and pupils from Barkston and Syston Primary School bid a “fond farewell” to the Rev Hadley at their end of year church service.

The Reverend Stuart Hadley with the specially made bear.

Miss Rebecca Lyon, headteacher of the school, said: “On behalf of the whole school community, I would like to thank Reverend Stuart Hadley for his dedication towards our school.

“Both children and staff will miss seeing him around school and will particularly miss his engaging, weekly collective worship sessions.

“Not only has he attended to the children and staff’s spiritual wellbeing, he has also been a valued member of the governing body.”

The school presented the Rev Hadley with a school bear they made specially for him.