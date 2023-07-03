A primary school is celebrating its 170th year with various activities.

Pupils from Reception to Year 6 have been “working busily” at Barrowby Primary School to celebrate the school’s milestone.

This has included children completing activities 170 times to match the theme and preparing for the school’s bi-annual summer fair on Friday (July 7).

A Google Street View of the Barrowby CoE Primary School.

Len Batey, headteacher of the school, said: “It’s a real privilege to be the headteacher at this school and to have the opportunity to get the whole school family together at a very special time.

“It fills me with pride looking at the children at this school and seeing what they achieve.

“I think for us, as a school, it’s important to look back and consider the school 170 years ago was a very different place to what it is now and to have that understanding of our journey.

“I feel like a custodian really, that it is my time to look after the building, to look after the school and to look after the children.

“I feel it is my job to ensure the school builds on the success of its past.”

The first of the activities, held on June 22, was sponsored and money raised will be put towards the Friends of Barrowby School to “help the school develop in certain areas”, added Mr Batey.

The school community hopes to raise money to install an Anderson shelter, protection used during Second World War air raids.

This is to enhance the learning of Year 6 students while they study the war.

On Friday, the fair, held from 5pm until 7pm, will round up the celebrations and staff, children, parents, governors and anyone involved with the school is invited.

Mr Batey added: “We hope to entertain! The children have been working really hard.

“We have our school choir performing, our school drama group will be performing some scenes from Matilda and the children are working busily preparing their produce to sell.

“I hope the weather stays like this! It’ll be a lovely evening.”

Mr Batey has been headteacher of the school for 11 years and he is the 11th headteacher at the school over the 170 years.