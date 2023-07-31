Buckminster Primary School near Grantham celebrates end of year with a colour run
Published: 10:07, 31 July 2023
A village school celebrated the end of its year with loads of colour and fun!
Buckminster Primary School organised a colour run to celebrate the last day of the year.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Mrs Bagshaw, our Reception Teacher and EYFS lead, had the great idea to finish our academic year off with a celebration of colour and fun for the children.
“It was a brilliant end to the year which we encouraged the parents to take part in too.
“The event encouraged a community spirit, keeping fit and having fun together.”