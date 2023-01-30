A primary school is celebrating a 'good' rating from Ofsted, after it previously received a 'requires improvement' rating in 2019.

The staff, pupils, parents and governors at Harby Church of England Primary School are celebrating the report after the school was inspected in November 2022.

The report confirms that in all areas including overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and Early Years provision, the school is graded as ‘good'.

The school is celebrating its 'good' Ofsted rating. (62131448)

Bridget Bye, headteacher of the school, said: "After a journey of hard work, dedication and commitment to continuing school improvement, we are delighted that this recent inspection confirms that we are a ‘good’ school.

"This is a proud moment for us all. There are many positive comments within the report and we felt the opening paragraph was particularly reflective of our vision and strategic direction which really resonated with us.

The school is celebrating its 'good' Ofsted rating. (62131390)

"This is an outcome that we have all played a part in – staff, governors, pupils and parents – and we should all feel rightly proud. We hope you enjoy reading the report and would like to express our gratitude for your continued support and engagement."

The school previously received the 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection in March 2019.

The school is celebrating its 'good' Ofsted rating. (62131395)

In the most recent report, Ofsted said: "A Christian ethos is at the heart of this small and inclusive school. Pupils and staff treat each other with respect and kindness.

"Leaders have created an ethos that nurtures each pupil’s unique qualities. Pupils say that they love coming to school.

The school is celebrating its 'good' Ofsted rating. (62131405)

"They feel safe when they are in school and know that adults care about them."

To see the full Ofsted report go to https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50205263.

Harby Church of England Primary School can be found on School Lane, Harby, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, LE14 4BZ.