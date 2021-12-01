Pupils, staff and parents of a Grantham primary school have celebrated the 100th birthday of a man who lives near the school.

On Friday, November 26, pupils, staff and parents of Ropsley CoE Primary School celebrated Edwin Crow's birthday, after he turned 100 years old on Saturday 27th November.

They sang Happy Birthday before releasing 100 biogradable balloons into the air and then presented Mr Crow with cards and presents to help him celebrate.

Members of Ropsley Coe Primary School releasing 100 biogradable balloons

Headteacher, Ann Cook, said: "The school would also like to say a big thank you to Grantham Police who stopped the traffic on the road to keep us all safe.

"Edwin has, for years, stood in the window of his bungalow saying good morning to the families in the village as they pass by to go to school."