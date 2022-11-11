A primary school in Grantham has paid tribute to those who thought in World War Two by creating a Remembrance display.

Schoolchildren at Buckminster Primary School, alongside the help of artist Warwick Aubrey Watkin who also works at the school, created the display to mark Remembrance Day today (November 11).

Warwick said: "We produced this piece to remember not only the soldiers and animals who fought in the first and second world war, but for the army who still fight and protect our country today.

The display created by the children.

"It’s important that we remember those who risked their lives as if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here today.

"The Flanders Fields are where the poppies grow and where some of our heroes still lay."

The whole school held a two minute silence at 11am to "pay tribute to our fallen heroes," Warwick added.