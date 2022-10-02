Children at Great Ponton Primary School were impressed by a 1936 vintage car brought in by a parent as part of their history topic.

The Early Years Foundation and Year 1 classes are studying 'journeys', looking at the history of transport.

As part of this, a parent bought in a 1936 Riley, a car that was produced as part of a range by the British Riley company from 1935 until 1938.

The children at Great Ponton enjoying the vintage car. (59689540)

Katie Weatherstone, a teacher at Great Ponton, said: "This was a great learning opportunity for our children as they were able to really look at and compare the differences between old and new cars.

"The children loved being able to get inside the car too!

The 1936 Riley. (59689584)

The children at Great Ponton enjoying the vintage car. (59689494)

"We have used this topic to look at transport and how it has changed over time. Many of our parents and grandparents were kind enough to send in photos of cars from their childhood for us to explore."