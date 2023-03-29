Pupils at a primary school received a handwritten response from Sir David Attenborough after sending letters to thank him for his work.

Year 2 children at Harlaxton Primary School have recently been learning about endangered animals and the work of Sir David Attenborough.

On World Book Day, the pupils drew pictures and wrote to Sir David, thanking him for his work to protect wild animals and asked what his favourite endangered animal was.

Pupils at Harlaxton Primary School received a letter from Sir David Attenborough. (63266527)

Rachel Harper, teacher at Harlaxton Primary School, said that just over a week later, the children received a handwritten reply from Sir David.

The reply thanked the children for creating posters that warn against the dangers of extinction.

Rachel said: "[Sir David] also told the children his favourite endangered animal was an Emperor Penguin."