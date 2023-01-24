A primary school's kindness club have been spreading joy in the community.

As suggested by the school councillor, members of the club from Colsterworth Primary School created baskets filled with cards, treats and books to hand out to the community.

Mrs Emma Helliwell, a Year 6 teacher at the school, said: "We know people are struggling at times with rising costs of living so we wanted to take the opportunity to show we care and connect with those members of our community who would benefit from our kindness."

Year 6 pupils who delivered the kindness baskets.

The baskets were handed out by the Year 6 pupils and the children also sang to their neighbours.

Mrs Helliwell added: "The reaction was amazing for both the children and those they delivered to.

"Tears were shed, smiles were plentiful and a sense of making a big difference was felt."

The children were supported by the charity 52 lives, and also Grantham Book Services (GBS).

The children are planning to deliver kindness baskets again in Easter.