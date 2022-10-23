Poplar Farm Primary School children 'very happy' after Community Books Ltd donate games to school club
Published: 06:00, 23 October 2022
A second hand book shop in Grantham has donated games to a primary school.
Community Books Ltd donated the games to the Poplar Pioneers, a breakfast and after school club at Poplar Farm Primary School.
Samantha Dowfett, a supervisor at the club said: "It has been absolutely lovely. I put a thing on Facebook for people to donate games and Neah Asher from Community Books contacted me that she would be able to help us.
"She got us loads of games for the children so me and my two children went to get them on the weekend.
"All of the children are very happy with them."
Community Books Ltd can be found on Welby Street in Grantham.