Primary school pupils treated villagers by singing carols at an event for the switching on of Christmas lights.

The choir from Colsterworth Primary School sang carols during the village’s annual light switch on.

On Friday December 2, the children sang their hearts out much to the joy of the local people waiting to see the Christmas lights be turned on.

The Colsterworth Primary School choir.

Sarah Croxall, head of school, said: “It was a chilly night but the superb singing of the choir definitely warmed all of our hearts and helped us to feel some Christmas cheer.”