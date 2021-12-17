Two primary schools have visited Belvoir Castle to spread some Christmas cheer.

On Sunday, December 12, the choirs of St Sebastian's and Marston Thorold's Church of England primary schools joined together for a special event.

The choirs performed together at the Engine Yard to the largest audience they have had in a long time, due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Choirs of St Sebastian’s and Marston Thorold’s Church of England performing at Belvoir Castle (53763859)

Class teacher at Marston Primary School, Amy Critchley, said: "They sung their range of Christmas carols beautifully and with unwavering confidence.

"After this, they moved on to singing outside the castle. It was a truly wonderful backdrop and felt like such a special occasion; they performed brilliantly and really got us all into the Christmas spirit.

"Thank you to everyone at Belvoir Castle, especially Tess and George, for inviting our choirs and giving all the children such a fantastic experience."