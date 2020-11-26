Home   News   Article

Class at Grantham primary school self-isolating after positive Covid-19 test

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:36, 26 November 2020
 | Updated: 13:57, 26 November 2020

Pupils at a Grantham primary school are self-isolating after one pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty pupils in Year 4 at Huntingtower Academy, on Huntingtower Road, are now resuming their lessons from home.

The Priory Federation of Academies Trust thanked parents and carers for their support.

A spokesperson said: “Following confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test result for a Year 4 pupil, the academy took all the appropriate steps advised by Lincolnshire’s health protection team. Close contacts, as defined under government guidelines, were notified that a period of self-isolation was necessary.

"We remain extremely grateful for the understanding and co-operation shown by Huntingtower’s parents and carers since the start of the academic year."

