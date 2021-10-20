A Grantham primary school has sent pupils home after a number of Covid cases.

Pupils in one class at Cliffedale Primary School, on Northcliffe Road, have temporarily returned to remote learning from home due to concerns about an increase in Covid cases.

Andy Fox, assistant director for public health, confirmed that they are providing the school with support.

Cliffedale School (52461627)

He added: "Cliffedale Primary have informed us that they have temporarily closed a class because of covid cases, and our public health team is providing advice and support."

Most school youngsters are due to break up for a week-long half-term at the end of this week.