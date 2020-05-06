A Grantham primary school worked together to complete 19 marathons in just 12 hours.

Staff, pupils and parents at Isaac Newton Primary School, on Dysart Road, took on the gruelling challenge on Friday as an innovative way of engaging with the school community by exercising within Government guidelines.

Organised by PE lead Ellie Atter, staff, pupils and parents utilised a number of inventive ways to aid their mileage, from runs to walks, and garden shuttle runs to treadmill exercise.