A primary school in Grantham could win £1,000 for having one of the best breakfast clubs in the East Midlands.

Cliffedale Primary School in Northcliffe Road, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Best Breakfast Club in the East Midlands as part of Kellogg’s annual Breakfast Club Awards.

If it wins, the school will receive a £1,000 cash prize, plus an invitation to the House of Commons where the celebratory event is held.

Kelloggs is running its annual Breakfast Club Awards. (63309837)

David Johnson from Cliffedale Primary School said: “We are really excited and incredibly proud to be shortlisted in this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

“Writing our entry gave us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fantastic children who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff.

“If we’re lucky enough to win the award for Best Breakfast Club in the East Midlands we’ll spend the prize money on purchasing new equipment for the children to play with such as games and puzzles of their choice, since we rely on donations from the community.”

Around 20 children attend the breakfast club at Cliffdale every morning before school.

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards champion the people and activities that make breakfast clubs so impactful.

This year, the business is celebrating 25 years since launching its Breakfast Club Programme in 1998. To mark the occasion, there will be an additional award to recognise a Breakfast Club Hero – someone who goes above and beyond to make their breakfast club happen.

Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s corporate social responsibility manager for the UK, said: “So many clubs across the UK deserve recognition and after receiving 400 applications, it’s been tough to pick our finalists from so many inspiring stories.

“Breakfast clubs like the one Cliffedale Primary School runs play a vital role in society. Thanks to the staff’s dedication, these clubs support working parents, feed hungry children and offer opportunities to increase informal learning with activities and socialisation.

“Kellogg’s has supported Breakfast Clubs for 25 years and this year we’ve seen the clubs face more challenges than ever before, so we are delighted to be able to recognise them for all of the hard work and dedication they have put in to keep things going.’’

A specialist panel of judges will now assess all 48 shortlisted entries across the UK and the winners will be announced in April 2023.