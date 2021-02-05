A village primary school delivered bunches of tulips to nearby residents and to families whose children are remote learning.

Brown's Church of England Primary School in the village of Horbling brightened the day for many last Friday (January 29) as they delivered 220 bunches of tulips across the local community.

One Horbling resident praised the thoughtful act of kindness. They said: "What a lovely gesture, it definitely lifted our spirits during this difficult time."

Mrs Sally Howley, headteacher at Brown's school had wanted to do something to let the community know that the school were thinking of them.

The schoolchildren spent the day delivering the tulips to houses in the village, while some teachers delivered flowers to families of their pupils who were remote learning.

Sally said: “It was just nice to be able to check in with everybody and see everybody’s faces."

“As a school, we are very keen that our children are agents of change. That’s what we hope for in our vision.

"We encourage our children to make a positive impact in their community.

“We were thinking that it had been so long since we’d done anything for the community.

"We really needed something that we could do as a pick-me-up. Everyone was feeling a bit low in school, we just hadn’t been able to show everyone that we were thinking of them really, so that was the idea behind it."

The 220 bunches of tulips were bought from Spalding Auction House, a horticultural wholesaler.

Sally continued: “The response from the villagers has been absolutely super. We couldn’t have imagined the impact that it had really.

"We’ve had so many lovely thank you cards in the post, people have been putting it in the Horbling community page and when you drive through the village now, you can see all the tulips in people’s windows.

"It’s just been wonderful and it’s been able to bring the community a bit closer together again, even though we’re all in our rooms and our houses, the fact that we’ve all got the same thing and the village knows we are thinking of them.

"That was the idea really. We were really proud to bring some brightness to the day.”