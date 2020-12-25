Pupils and staff at Belton Lane Primary School have donated a large collection of food to Grantham Foodbank.

A school spokesperson said: “This year we decided to ask for donations for the foodbank to support our wider local community.”

The collection was delivered to the foodbank last Wednesday. Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury said: “Over seven tonnes of food has arrived over the last week.

I love the fact it the youngest in our town and surrounding areas that are priming these donations. This makes me very hopeful for our future generations.”