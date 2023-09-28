A primary school is celebrating as it has been graded ‘good’ in a recent inspection.

Denton C of E Primary School received the grade following a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist schools (SIAMS) inspection in July of this year.

The school was praised for its “deep loving and inclusive culture” which enabled everyone to “belong and flourish”.

Linda Orme, head of school, said: “We are particularly pleased that the report recognised that ‘each person is cherished within our community, individually valued and loved’ and the school provides an ‘aspirational and engaging curriculum’ and as a result ‘pupils thoroughly enjoy their learning’.

“I would like to thank the wonderful children who attend school with such energy and enthusiasm and show such commitment to their school community through their fundraising and school leadership roles.

“They showed the inspector what a supportive and loving place Denton Primary School really is.

“Also thank you to the staff and school community who show such great determination and commitment to ensuring our school vision ‘with God together we can learn, encourage, respect, aspire and nurture’ permeates throughout school life.

“Thank you also to our families and governors who support the school in living out the vision and values, enabling all members of our community to flourish.

“The report included some wonderful comments about how kind, thoughtful and compassionate our children are.

“It recognised that our children ‘address social injustice’ and are ‘inspired to be agents for positive change’. We are extremely proud of them all.”

The report also said Christian values flowed “naturally though the school’s curriculum” and they were “deeply embedded into school life”.

Areas for development highlighted in the report included further enhancing the “use of the Christian vision” when reviewing decisions.

The report also said the school could establish a “common understanding of spirituality so that it enables clearly planned opportunities for spiritual growth”.

Denton Primary School is in Vicarage Lane, Denton.