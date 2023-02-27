A primary school is using World Book Day to raise money to turn a disused summerhouse into a reading space.

Great Ponton Primary School is "going all out this year" for World Book Day, with a fundraising project that will benefit its pupils for years to come.

The school is working with Bookmania in partnership with Usborne books to raise money to convert a disused summerhouse into a new cosy ‘book nook’ for our children.

Great Ponton pupils outside the summerhouse. (62641557)

Hannah Woodlock, a teacher at Great Ponton, said: "As part of this event, the children are participating in a sponsored readathon this week, we have launched a community book pledge, where local businesses can donate through our JustGiving page and we are running a ‘Bring and Buy Book Swap’ on World Book Day itself.

"All this on top of the usual dressing up fun and activities that you normally associate with the day.

"We hope to raise £600 as a school, with Usborne donating an additional £360 in free books. This may not sound a lot of money but as a very small school it takes a lot for us to fundraise these sorts of amounts."

Any company that pledges support will receive a poster from the school to display in their workplace.

If the fundraiser is successful, the summerhouse will be given a new lick of paint inside and out and filled with beanbags, cushions and book displays. The floor will also be insulated and carpeted.

To find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/greatponton-primaryschool

The school will also join a nationwide lesson at 11am on World Book Day, and parents will be invited to share books with their children at the end of the day.