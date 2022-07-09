The pupils at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School were awarded the Relationships Award on Friday July 1.

The award was given to them by Phil Bence, who has been working with the school to help the children understand how to grow positive relationships with each other.

Jayne Watson, head teacher of the primary school said: "Pupils learnt the values of listening, being compassionate and understanding that they are not always right.

"Staff and pupils have benefited from the programme saying that they have learnt to remember the feelings of others."

The vision of the school is learning, loving and living, and " the award is recognition of everything they are doing to live well together," added Jayne.