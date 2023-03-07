A primary school has shown "rapid and sustained" improvement to go from 'inadequate' to 'good' after being taken over by an academy trust.

Colsterworth Primary School was rated as 'Good' following a recent Ofsted inspection, after being taken into the Abbey Academies Trust in September 2018.

This change came after Ofsted judged the school to be 'Inadequate' back in November 2017.

Colsterworth Primary School was rated Good in a recent Ofsted inspection. (62842106)

The inspection report said: "Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. They show respect for each other and for staff. Bullying is rare. If it does happen, it is not tolerated and is dealt with quickly.

"Pupils feel safe and are very happy. They say that their teachers and leaders care about them."

Behaviour and attitudes at the school were judged as ‘Outstanding’, with the embedded "ethos of caring" also praised.

Mrs Sarah Moore, executive headteacher at the school, said “I can genuinely say it is an absolute privilege to have taken Colsterworth School into Abbey Academies Trust in September 2018 after an ‘Inadequate’ Ofsted judgement in November 2017.

"What an amazing journey we have been on since then, including an ‘Excellent’ SIAMs judgement after only 18 months in January 2020.

"As the Ofsted lead inspector said to me in feedback, this rapid and sustained improvement is especially remarkable considering all the challenges of Covid-19 and school closures. We have clearly gone above and beyond expectation.

"The most impressive aspect of the Ofsted report is that it absolutely acknowledges and celebrates how special our children are, how much they love learning, feel safe and how well they do. They are truly awesome and ‘all’ have flourished!"

Mr Stephen Haigh, chair of trustees, said: “This is a quite remarkable achievement and is a very special recognition of the tremendous work that appears to come naturally to everyone involved at our school and trust.

"This report gives high praise to all that takes place here and whilst acknowledging the hard work, skills, dedication and commitment of everyone involved, it is particularly pleasing to note the very complimentary comments about our children.

"We are all tremendously proud of them.”