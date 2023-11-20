A primary school is in high spirits after receiving a recent inspection grade.

Gonerby Hill Foot C of E Primary School continues to be graded ‘good’ after a recent Ofsted inspection.

Headteacher Jayne Wilson said: “Staff and pupils are pleased that the embedded school ethos and fantastic family feel of GHF has been seen by the inspector.

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School is celebrating being graded 'good' by Ofsted.

“As a school we are going from strength to strength with our ‘Learning, Loving, Living’ vision for everyone to have a wonderful and successful school experience.”

The school was praised for its “ambitious curriculum” and that it was “relentless in making sure that all pupils learn to read”.

It also said that teachers are “experts at teaching phonics and reading” and that all pupils “experience high quality phonic lessons”.

The mathematics curriculum was also said to be “carefully planned and sequenced”.

The report also said: “There are clear routines and systems in place to help pupils learn how to behave.

“Pupils know these routines and respond well to them.”

Leaders were also said to “support their staff, including to make sure that teachers’ workload is manageable”.

In terms of improvement, the report said that in a few curriculum subjects, the school “does not identify the precise knowledge that pupils need to learn”.

The report highlighted that this meant “pupils do not develop detailed knowledge and skills equally well in all subjects”.