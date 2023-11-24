A Grantham primary school had a ‘TREEmendous’ time earlier this week.

Pupils from St Wulfram’s National C of E Primary School planted 120 trees on Wednesday (November 22) in the paddocks next to Grantham House.

The school received 60 small hedge saplings and 60 small copse saplings from the Woodland Trust as part of its scheme for free trees for schools and communities.

Pupils from St Wulfram's National Primary School planting the trees.

Chantal Walker, head of school, said: “This will build an amazing area within the paddock that the children can access for many years to come and a fantastic way to give back to the environment.

“By building this area it gives the school the space to further build on Forest School experiences, to complete various wellbeing activities and much more.

Pupils and staff kept busy digging.

“Trees and wooded areas are known to have stress-busting, mood-boosting superpowers that we are eager to tap into!”

On Saturday, November 11, the school held its first “digging party” where parents and children dug 120 holes in preparation for the trees.

Pupils from St Wulfram's National Primary School planting the trees.

Miss Walker added: “It was a fantastic day, where families and staff came down and spent time teaching each other how to use the equipment and prepare the land.”

Wickes donated gardening equipment to the school to not only plant the trees, but also maintain them.

Digging equipment was provided by Wickes.

The National Trust has also supported the school to ensure they had the best environment to plant the trees.

Miss Walker concluded: “We are so thankful for all the support that our school community and the wider community have given the school.

The trees were given to the school from the Woodland Trust.

“Over the coming months and years we will be caring for and maintaining this area, in the hope to have a fantastic area for our school to use.”