A primary school headteacher is “delighted” that it continues to be rated as ‘good’ after a recent Ofsted inspection.

Barkston and Syston Church of England Primary School has been described in the report as a “welcoming, inclusive school where everyone is respected and valued”.

The school was rated as ‘good’ after it was inspected by Ofsted in February this year.

The pupils at the Barkston and Syston Primary School celebrate its 'good' rating from Ofsted.

Miss Rebecca Lyon, headteacher of the school, said: “I am delighted to be able to share that Ofsted have recognised that we continue to be a good school.

“This is a wonderful achievement for all - children, staff and the community - and is testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication that each and every member of staff has put in, day in day out, to ensure our school moves from strength to strength.

“The report itself is detailed and highlights many elements of effective provision at Barkston and Syston CE Primary School. This is an excellent report, particularly under the new Ofsted Inspection framework.

“The Ofsted inspection was thorough, robust and professionally rigorous.

“We were delighted that Ofsted recognised the improvements made and are particularly pleased that the report reflects the genuine and deep care we, as a staff, have towards our whole school community.”

Within the report, leaders were praised for developing a curriculum that matches with requirements of the national curriculum and setting out the “knowledge and skills that pupils must learn at each point in the year”.

For the Early Years and Key Stage 1, the school has a “structured and systematic approach” in place which “enables pupils to master phonics accurately.”

Leaders also ensure a “strong culture of safeguarding” which “underpins the work of the school”, as stated in the report.

In terms of what the school needs to improve, the report said: “Leaders must ensure that teachers use assessment information to enable pupils to know more and remember more of the intended curriculum.”

It also said: “Leaders need to ensure that pupils have appropriate opportunities to develop a secure understanding of diversity and equality to be better prepared for life in modern Britain.”

The school was previously inspected in January 2018 when it received a ‘good’ rating.

To read the full report, go to https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50215033.

Barkston and Syston Primary School is found in Church Street, Barkston.