A village primary school has received a second ‘good’ rating in the space of two months, following an inspection.

Barkston and Syston Church of England Primary School has received a ‘good’ rating in its church inspection report.

This is after it received a ‘good’ rating in its Ofsted inspection in April of this year.

The children of Barkston and Syston Primary School are celebrating their second 'good' inspection result.

Miss Rebecca Lyon, headteacher of the school, is “extremely proud” of all of the children following the news.

She said: “We are thrilled with the outcomes from both our Ofsted and SIAMS inspections.

“To achieve a good grading in both inspections is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the absolute commitment and dedication of our talented staff team.

“What I am most pleased about is that both inspection teams commented on the care and support we give our children, families and staff and the high levels of respect between pupils and staff.

“As well as our curriculum and teaching being identified as good, we are also pleased that both inspection teams saw the investment we have but into our pastoral wellbeing offer.”