The Friends of Belmont School group is holding a summer fayre for the first time after being postponed for three years.

The fayre will be held on the ground of the Belmont Community Primary School on Friday June 10, from 3:30pm until 6pm.

Anna James, who works with the Friends of Belmont School said: "I’m happy to report that we have over ten external stallholders (local small businesses and hobbyists), local groups and organisations and lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

"There will also be performances by individuals & groups, and different workshops, try-outs, refreshments, ice cream, hot food, a Giant Bouncy Slide and even more!"

Some of the attractions on offer for visitors across the day includes:

The Belmont Talent Show.

Mr Togher's Sports Corner.

Belmont Art Club Exhibition.

The Great Belmont Bake Off.

A Summer raffle.

As this is the first time in three years the fayre will be held, it will be bigger and better than ever.

This means the group is looking for more volunteers to help for tasks including:

Set-up in the morning and from 1pm on the school field.

Manning and running stalls organised by FOBS which includes games, refreshments, pre-loved books and uniforms.

Clearing up after the fayre closes.

If you would like to be involved, you can contact the group by email at fobs@belmont.lincs.sch.uk or on their Facebook page here.