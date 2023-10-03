A primary school held their very own paint day last week.

Barkston and Syston Primary School children from Reception to Year 6 took part in the paint dash last Friday (September 29).

Families were invited to watch where all of the children had a “fabulous colourful afternoon”.

Rebecca Lyon, headteacher of the school, said: “This is the second paint dash we have held at school and it is always a well-liked event amongst the school community.

“The generosity of our families has enabled us to raise an enormous £937 which we are incredibly grateful for.

“We will be using the money to go towards our drama residency week in the summer.”

The event was rescheduled from the end of last school term due to the heavy rain.