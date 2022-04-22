A spring fair will be held at a primary school this weekend, with a fire engine set to visit.

This Saturday, Cliffedale Primary School playground and field, will host its first ever Spring Fair between 10am and 12 noon, with everyone welcome.

Organised by the Cliffdale Primary School PFA (Parents and Friends Association), the Spring Fair will feature market stalls, a bouncy castle and other activities.

Cliffdale Primary School. Image via Google Streetview (56237288)

Local fire fighters at Grantham Fire Station will be bringing a fire engine along to the fair, offering visitors the chance to see the engine close up and maybe get a chance to sit in it.

Access to the fair is via the Peascliffe Drive entrance.