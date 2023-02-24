A primary school was once again rated "good" by Ofsted following a recent inspection.

After an inspection in December, Ancaster Primary School was awarded a "good" rating from Ofsted.

The inspection report said the school is "thriving", adding that "it is a happy place".

Ancaster Primary School. Image via Google Streetview (62643991)

Ofsted's last full inspection of Ancaster Primary School was in January 2013, which saw it move from "satisfactory" to "good".

This was maintained after a short inspection by Ofsted in January 2017.

The most recent Ofsted report said: "Pupils are a credit to the school. They behave well and focus during lessons.

"Leaders have developed a strong curriculum. They ensure that pupils build their knowledge over time.

"Leaders have created a strong culture of safeguarding at the school.

"Pupils know who to go to if they have a concern. They know that staff take their concerns seriously."

According to the report, one Ancaster pupil said: "Every day, when I arrive at school, I always get such a big smile and it’s lovely."

The areas earmarked for improvement by Ofsted at the school includes the need for a "consistent approach to assessment in the wider curriculum subjects".

The report added: "The key knowledge that pupils need to learn in some subjects is not as well sequenced as in other areas of the curriculum.

"Leaders are in the process of making these amendments."