A Grantham school has made a donation to the foodbank alongside their Harvest Festival week.

Harlaxton primary school held their Harvest Festival from Monday, October 10, until Friday, October 15, and donated 120kg of food to Grantham Foodbank.

Rachel Harper, a Year 2 teacher at the school said: "Harlaxton School held their harvest festival last week which was a joyous event with parents joining us in church.

The children donating the food to the foodbank. (60089488)

"The families within our community supported the foodbank and collected 120kg worth of food. Some children in Year 5 took the food along to the foodbank and Brian gave the children a tour and explained the process."

If you would like to donate to the foodbank you can find it at 1-2, Greyfriars, Grantham.

Harlaxton School will be holding an open evening for children starting in September 2023 on Wednesday, November 9 at 4pm until 5.30pm.