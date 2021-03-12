Primary school near Grantham confirms a Covid-19 case

A primary school says an individual has tested positive for coronavirus and it is taking all possible precautions.

The case has been confirmed at Croxton Kerrial Primary School.

A spokesperson for the school said this afternoon: "We can confirm that an individual at Croxton Kerrial CE Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Keeping our pupils, staff and local communities safe is our highest priority. We have followed government guidance and taken all of the necessary precautions to prevent the

spread of the virus and protect our pupils and staff."

The school says children are still attending school while some are self-isolating at home. It is continuing to monitor the situation and is working closely with Public Health England’s Local Health Protection Team.

The school was forced to close for several days in September after a case of Covid was confirmed and underwent a deep clean.