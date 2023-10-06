A primary school has been collecting for a local foodbank as part of its Harvest celebrations.

Marston Thorold’s Primary School has been “overwhelmed by the generosity” of donations for the Grantham Foodbank.

Amy Richardson, head of school, said: “At Marston Thorold's, we believe that our school family and wider community are at the heart of everything we do, and the last few weeks have showcased this perfectly.

Marston Thorold's Primary Schools have been appealing for donations for Grantham Foodbank

“As per our school’s vision, we strive to widen the horizons of our students and help them become responsible global citizens and it has been wonderful to see our children embrace this wholeheartedly.

“Thank you to all of our Marston family.”