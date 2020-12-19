Home   News   Article

Grantham primary school 'overwhelmed' by pupils' generosity in Christmas foodbank collection

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 19 December 2020

A Grantham primary school has collected donations for the foodbank as part of a ‘reverse Advent calendar’.

Throughout December, pupils at Isaac Newton Primary School have been taking part in a reverse Advent calendar, where they collect boxes filled with food for Grantham Foodbank.

Organised by Year 3 teacher Chloe Clark, the initiative has proved to be a “fantastic success” with at least 16 boxes of food set to be donated.

