A primary school has been taking action to help the town’s foodbank.

Year 1 and Year 2 pupils from Barkston and Syston Church of England Primary School have organised a collection point at the school for people to donate to the Grantham Foodbank.

This after the school was made aware the foodbank was in need of toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Children from the Barkston and Syston Primary School with donations for the Grantham Foodbank.

Rebecca Lyon, headteacher of the school, said: “We are pleased to be able to support the local foodbank.

“As part of our curriculum, children learn about the importance of dental hygiene and I am delighted that we are able to help make a difference to ensure other families in and around Grantham can have access to the products they need to maintain their dental hygiene.

“The generosity and kindness shown by our families has been fantastic and we are grateful for their support towards the collection.”