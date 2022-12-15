Home   News   Article

Caythorpe Primary School performs Nativity in 'team effort'

By Katie Green
Published: 13:30, 15 December 2022

A primary school performed its nativity last week ahead of the festive season.

Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 from Caythorpe Primary School performed 'A King is Born', written by Year 2 class teacher Mr Michael Roberts, on Tuesday, December 6, and Thursday, December 8.

Mrs Helen Hunt, headteacher of the school, said: "It was an amazing dress rehearsal for the school and Caythorpe Preschool came along too.

The children in the nativity. (61347994)
"Parents organised costumes, so was a team effort all around.

A primary school performed its nativity last week ahead of the festive season. (61348253)
"The evening performance was truly magical and the children really enjoyed performing to parents, grandparents and friends."

